ACB arrests patwari in Sumbal

Srinagar, May 28: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped and arrested Nazir Ahmad, Patwari, Zildar Office, Hajin, Irigation and Flood Control Division, Sumbal, Bandipora for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 for not demolishing premises of complainant.
According to a press note, Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint against the Patwari for allegedly demanding bribe from complainant for not taking any coercive action against him during demolition drive.
The complainant who is resident of village Sadunara, tehsil Hajin, district Bandipora stated that he is running a bike repairing workshop at Sadunara, Yarbalpora, Bandipora. On May 24, Irrigation and Flood Control Sub-Division, Hajin launched a demolition drive on Irrigation Canal, Galbal, Sadunara . The complainant has fenced about three feet of this irrigation canal land with tin sheets.
Patwari Nazir Ahmad who was also with this demolition drive, came to his workshop and demanded bribe of Rs 5,000 from him for not demolishing his tin sheeted fenced wall. The complainant told him that he is unemployed youth and cannot pay this amount on which Patwari insisted that then he will demolish the tin sheeted wall.