ACB arrests Patwari while accepting bribe in Ganderbal

The amount was recovered from the accused on the spot in presence of independent witnesses
Representational pic
Ganderbal, Jan 27: The Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday said it caught a Patwari red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.   Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Tariq Ahmad Shah, posted as Patwari Halqa, Hathbura, Ganderbal was caught red handed by sleuths of ACB of CBI Srinagar in a well laid trap while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant. 

He said the amount was recovered from the accused Patwari on the spot in the presence of the independent witnesses. 

He said the ACB Srinagar has registered a formal case FIR .No.01/2023 under section 7 of the Prevention of corruption act, 1988. ( as amended in 2018). 

The official said the accused Patwari was arrested on spot and taken into custody. 

