ACB arrests Patwari while taking Rs 15K bribe in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

As per an ACB spokesman, a written complaint was received alleging therein that Patwari Halqa Dab Wakura, Ganderbal namely Ajaz Ahmad Bhat is demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe to issue the revenue extracts of land situated at Dab Wakura, Batpora Rab Rakhtar in favour of the complainant and thereafter negotiation between the complainant and patwari concerned, the matter was settled at Rs 15,000.

On receipt of the complaint, the spokesman said, a case FIR No.28 of 2021 under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team constituted which caught red-handed the said Patwari while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 15, 000 from the complainant, the spokesman said, adding that the amount of bribe was recovered on the spot in presence of independent witness.

The Patwari was arrested and taken into custody by ACB while further investigation is in progress, added the spokesman.