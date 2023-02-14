ACB arrests PDD employee in Budgam for accepting bribe

Srinagar, Feb 14: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday afternoon trapped and arrested a PDD employee in central Kashmiri's Budgam district for accepting bribe.
Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) reported that Javid Ahmad Najar, MR Technician 3rd Sheikhpora PDD, was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 in Budgam.
They said that on receipt of the complaint, a FIR was registered, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Police Station ACB Central Kashmir and investigation was taken up.
Accordingly a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Javid Ahmad Najar while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 on the spot in presence of independent witnesses.
The official was taken to a police station in Srinagar and further investigation into the matter is going on.