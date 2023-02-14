ACB arrests PDD employee in Budgam for accepting bribe

They said that on receipt of the complaint, a FIR was registered, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Police Station ACB Central Kashmir and investigation was taken up.

Accordingly a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Javid Ahmad Najar while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 on the spot in presence of independent witnesses.

The official was taken to a police station in Srinagar and further investigation into the matter is going on.