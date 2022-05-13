ACB arrests President Awantipora Municipal Committee for accepting bribe

According to a press note, Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that Bilal Ahmed Bhat, President Municipal Committee, Awantipora is demanding Rs 1,000 for processing the bills of the complainant. The complainant mentioned in his complaint that the accused used to demand commission at the rate of five percent for processing of the bills.

“The complainants alleged that he is an owner of IT firm. He was allotted a tender year back. The accused was demanding five percent of the total bill (Rs 20,650) for the renewal of the existing contract for the year 2022,”the press note said.