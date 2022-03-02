ACB arrests R&B employee for taking bribe in Ganderbal

As per an ACB spokesman, a complaint was received wherein the complaint alleged that in order to release the Contractor Card-D in his favour, Rafiq Ahmad Sheikh, Computer Operator in the office of Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department (R&B) Circle, Ganderbal was demanding Rs 8000 as bribe.

"After negotiations the matter was settled at Rs 4000 to be paid as 2nd instalment, while, Rs 3000 has already been taken by the accused as 1st instalment, "the spokesman said.