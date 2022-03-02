ACB arrests R&B employee for taking bribe in Ganderbal

Srinagar Mar 2: Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a computer operator in the office of Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department (R&B) Circle, Ganderbal while accepting Rs 4,000 bribe in lieu of releasing a contractor card.
As per an ACB spokesman, a complaint was received wherein the complaint alleged that in order to release the Contractor Card-D in his favour, Rafiq Ahmad Sheikh, Computer Operator in the office of Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department (R&B) Circle, Ganderbal was demanding Rs 8000 as bribe.
"After negotiations the matter was settled at Rs 4000 to be paid as 2nd instalment, while, Rs 3000 has already been taken by the accused as 1st instalment, "the spokesman said.
As per the ACB, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out after which a case FIR No. 07/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.
During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted, which laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Sheikh while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 4000 from the complainant, the ACB said adding he was arrested and taken into custody by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses, said the ACB.
The role of Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department (R&B) Circle, Ganderbal in the matter is also being examined while further investigation into the case is on.