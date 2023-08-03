ACB arrests revenue official for accepting bribe in Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 03: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday trapped and arrested a revenue official for demanding and accepting bribe in Khag area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Quoting a statement, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a complainant approached ACB Srinagar, with a written complaint against Fayaz Ahmad Shora, senior assistant and incharge Tehsil Office Khag, alleging demand of bribe for listing his case of property dispute sooner in the court of Tehsildar concerned.

The statement read that it was alleged that the complainant has a dispute with his uncles with regard to land. "The case in this regard is under trial in the court of Executive Magistrate First Class, Tehsildar Khag. The complainant alleged that the accused had been delaying the hearings of case and requested him to expedite the trial of case, who however demanded bribe of Rs 2000 for listing his case."