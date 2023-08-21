ACB arrests two persons including FCI godown owner in Budgam for 'accepting bribe'

"During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted by this Bureau. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused Weigher red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of ₹3500 from the complainant. The money was recovered from the accused on the spot. Moreover, before receiving a receipt of transported food-grain, the driver was asked by the Godown Owner to deposit an amount of ₹1500 into his bank account."

"The accused Godown Owner has been identified as Ab Majeed Sheikh S/o Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh R/o Firdousabad, Batamaloo Srinagar, Proprietor Sheikh Suppliers and Contractors while as weigher has been identified Tajamul Hassan Shah S/O Ghulam Hassan Shah R/O Dharmuna Budgam", read the statement.

"On the spot, there were several other drivers available, who transport food-grain for FCI. They were examined and it came to the surface that all the drivers were forced to pay bribes before their trucks were unloaded. The drivers on the spot complained that they are extorted money at all the Godowns of FCI especially Lethpora, and otherwise their trucks are not unloaded timely and are made to wait long. Almost all the drivers available on the spot have paid some amount to the Godown owner and weigher by one or the other way".

"Some of the drivers showed mPay screen shots depicting transfer of ₹3000 each into the bank account of accused Abdul Majeed."

"It is pertinent to note that the Godown owner Ab Majeed Sheikh, is accused in ₹30 crore fraud of J&K Bank. In connection with bank fraud ACB has charge-sheeted the accused in ACB case FIR No. 06/2019 of PS ACB Anantnag", read the statement.

"Further investigation into the case is going on. Role of the other involved persons associated with FCI Godown Chandpora is being investigated. More arrests are expected to follow in the instant case", concluded the statement.