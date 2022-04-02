ACB arrests VLW in Uri

Srinagar, Apr 2: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped and arrested Sahil Sagar, a Village Level Worker (VLB) of Rural Development Department, Block Paran Pilan, Uri, District Baramulla for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant for processing case under PMAY(G) Scheme.
Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that Sahil Sagar was demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from complainant for processing his case under PMAY(G) scheme, a press note said.
“The complainant, a resident of village Bandi Gujjar Basti, Uri District Baramulla alleges that Sahil Sagar has demanded ?20,000 as bribe from him. He had already paid Rs 13000 to him on 29.03.2022. The Village Level Worker Sahil Sagar was demanding remaining Rs 7000 from him. On this the complainant approached ACB for taking necessary legal action, “the press note said.
Upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, case FIR No. 11/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Baramulla and investigation taken up.
“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught Sahil Sagar red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses,”the press note said.