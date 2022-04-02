ACB arrests VLW in Uri

Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that Sahil Sagar was demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from complainant for processing his case under PMAY(G) scheme, a press note said.

“The complainant, a resident of village Bandi Gujjar Basti, Uri District Baramulla alleges that Sahil Sagar has demanded ?20,000 as bribe from him. He had already paid Rs 13000 to him on 29.03.2022. The Village Level Worker Sahil Sagar was demanding remaining Rs 7000 from him. On this the complainant approached ACB for taking necessary legal action, “the press note said.