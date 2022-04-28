ACB files chargesheet against 13 employees in 14-yr-old transport subsidy scam

The investigation conducted by the Anti Corruption Bureau has revealed that the DIC officials of Kupwara had processed the transport subsidy claims of the unit holders in 1996-97 based upon the fake documents submitted by them and had then put up the same through an Agenda Note to the Directorate of Industries and Commerce before the State Level Committee for sanction of the claims, the ACB said. It said that investigation revealed that no proper verification has been carried out regarding the veracity of the Subsidy claims of the unit holders by the then officials of DIC Kupwara while processing the claims.

“On the strength of facts and circumstances together with cogent evidence brought on record, the investigation has established commission of offence u/s 5(1)(c) and 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) of the JK PC Act Svt. 2006 and u/s 120- B r/w 468 and 471 RPC as proved against the above said accused public servants, the charge sheet of the case was produced before the Court of Special Judge Anti-corruption Court, Baramulla on 27.04.2022 for Judicial determination.”