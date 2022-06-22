ACB files chargesheet against R&B official, others in alleged misappropriation case

The investigations conducted by ACB revealed that the accused Executive Engineer has invited quotations vide NIT No. 1776-82 dated 17.06.2009 for supply of various furniture/furnishing items for MLA Hostel Kupwara, without obtaining Administrative Approval from the competent authorities and without advertising the same in print/ electronic media even as the tendering process was also fabricated by preparing fake and forged quotations of purported participating Quotationers to show the fake competition in order to favour the accused supplier MS Wani Furnishing House represented by Latief Ahmad Ganie, the ACB said.

It said that all the other participants fraudulently shown to have participated in the tendering process had denied that they ever participated in the tendering process and the documents prepared by the officials are fake/forged to facilitate the issuance of supply order in favour of the supplier. It was also found that the said accused Executive Engineer by abusing his official position under a well knit conspiracy with other officials and the accused supplier Latief Ahmad Ganie arbitrarily fixed the rate of Furnishing / furniture items without conducting any market survey and fixed the contract for supply of said item in favour of the accused blue eyed supplier Vide supply order No. 80/AG of 09/2009 on highly exorbitant rates without obtaining Administrative Approval and also affected purchases in favour of the supplier at exorbitant rates, added the ACB.