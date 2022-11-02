ACB observes Vigilance Awareness Week

A team of ACB Doda visited district Ramban and organised a Nukad awareness programme near the Police Station/Court Complex, Bus Stand and the Deputy Commissioner Office (Mini Secretariat) Ramban. The said programme was attended by the government employees and general public of the area. The ACB team sensitized the faculty, general public and employees about the functioning of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and “how to weed out corruption from society.” The pamphlets pertaining to the subject matter were also distributed among the general public and the participants. The general public appreciated the efforts of ACB in organising such an event which will help in achieving the goal of curbing corruption from society.

A team of ACB Udhampur visited General Zorawar Singh Memorial Degree College Reasi and organised a Vigilance Awareness programme in which hundreds of college students participated along with Kewal Krishan and Teaching/ Non-teaching staff of college.