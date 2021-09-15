ACB produces charge-sheet against 3 officials for embezzling Rs 50 lakh

A statement of ACB issued here said that it produced the charge-sheet in case FIR No 29/2014 before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla for judicial determination against three accused public servants Sajad Hussain Mir, the then warden KGBV Boniyar, Mehrajuddin Ahanger, the then head clerk in the office of ZEO Boniyar and Khalid Hussain Khan, the then ZEO Boniyar for commission of offences under sections 5(1) (C) (D) read with 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt, 2006 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

It said that the case was registered on the outcome of a verification conducted into the allegations that these public servants had abused their official positions and misappropriated a huge amount of government funds that were released during the financial year 2013-14 for meeting out necessary scholastic, non-scholastic, curricular and other infrastructural activities in KGBV Boniyar.

The statement said that the investigation conducted revealed that the government released an amount of Rs 62,18,767 under SSA scheme for expenditure on account of purchase of uniforms, books, stationary items, medicines, bus fare, excursions and other necessary infrastructural activities in KGBV Boniyar during the financial year 2013-14.

It said that an amount of Rs 92,857 was also available as previous balance in the official account No 1766 of KGBV Boniyar, making the total of Rs 63,11,624.

The statement said that the investigation revealed that only a meager amount of Rs 8,26,620 was incurred for meeting out various requirements and activities in KGBV Boniyar while three accused public servants abusing their official positions and in league with one another and in furtherance of criminal conspiracy hatched among themselves had dishonestly and fraudulently misappropriated an amount of Rs 29,55,050 and caused a huge loss to the State exchequer.

It said that the investigation also revealed that an additional amount of Rs 20,00,000 was also released in the official account of KGBV Boniyar on account of salary arrears of the teachers of the school during the financial year 2013-14.

The statement said that instead of disbursement of the amount among the concerned teachers, the accused then warden Mir deposited the amount into his personal accounts.

It said that the basis of facts and circumstances together with cogent and clinching evidence brought on record, the investigation established the commission of offences under section 5(1) (C) (D) read with 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt, 2006 and 120-B RPC were made out against the accused public servants.

The statement said that the next date of hearing has been fixed on 7 October 2021.