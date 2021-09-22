ACB seeks detail of officials continuing at one place of posting for years

“ACB J&K has furnished a report bringing out the issue of flouting of transfer norms. It has been further reported by the bureau that certain officers/officials are continuing at a particular place of posting for years together,” General Administration Department’s Vigilance section conveys to all the administrative secretaries.

It was informed that the competent authority while perusing the ACB’s report has observed that stays beyond duration permitted in transfer policy should be allowed in exceptional circumstances and directed that all administrative secretaries should be asked to obtain list of employees who have a stay of more than five years in first instance and these officials need to be rotated unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Accordingly, all the administrative secretaries strictly adhere to the directions of the competent authority for further necessary action in the matter.

“Action Taken Report in this matter may be furnished to GAD at the earliest, for appraisal of competent authority,” the GAD’s order reads while referring to the rotation of the government officials.