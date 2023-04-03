ACB traps, arrests Gram Rozgar Sevak of Kulgam's Damhal Hanjipora

According to ACB, a complaint was received against Ajaz Mir of Boh Noorabad, Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam, for demanding a bribe of ₹7,000 for "processing / forwarding the demand of labor money with regards to project namely Bhuhi Naag at Reshipora."

"Since the contents of the complaint disclose a demand of bribe by the alleged accused public servant subsequently a pre-trap verification was conducted which required prompt action. Accordingly, case FIR No. 03/2023 was registered at P/S ACB Anantnag and investigation started," the ACB said in a statement.