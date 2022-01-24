ACB traps, arrests Patwari for demanding, accepting bribe

The complainant alleged that the accused Patwari was adopting delaying tactics and was not preparing revenue extracts which were required by the complainant for registration of sale deed for the land purchased by him recently. The complainant had also deposited necessary fee of Rs 420 in form of GR in the Tehsil office Kupwara on 14-02-2022. It was also alleged by the complainant that said patwari had already taken bribe of Rs 10,000 from them and is demanding more for providing revenue extracts.