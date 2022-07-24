Accommodation arrangements made for J&K students at AMU

Srinagar, July 24: J&K students studying at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) made accommodation arrangements with other facilities like access to purified water, counseling cell and reading room for the aspirants of 11th entrance examination at Habib Hall Auditorium, Aligarh.
Besides opening the doors for the aspirants of J&K appearing in entrance examination, students from other regions of India were also welcomed by the senior J&K Aligarh students. In a statement J&K Students Association Spokesperson Nasir Khuehami, said arrangements were made after proper consensus, consultation of association with the provost team and senior students of Habib Hall with a vision to further the vision of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Founder of AMU.
Coordinator J&K Aligarh Students Zubair Reshi said, " These agreements were made following the footsteps of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, who devoted his entire life in disseminating and imparting the education among the Muslim community who are still lagging behind in terms of all over development. He always made efforts to make education accessible and affordable to marginalised and downtrodden sections of society.” Irfan Bashir, senior research scholar and coordinator of the event expressed his gratitude to administration for cooperating with them to make all this possible.