‘Accountable, transparent system for recruitments established in J&K’

Article 16 of the Constitution of India lays down that, “There shall be equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters of employment under the State”. It enshrines the principle of fairness and equality in public employment. However, the allegations of nepotism and patronage present a serious challenge to this hallowed provision of our constitution.

In keeping with the spirit of the Constitution, the UT of J&K has embarked on a journey of ensuring transparency and accountability while appointing candidates to various public posts. Apart from record number of posts being advertised by JKSSB, JKPSC and other recruiting agencies, the prime focus has been on ensuring that meritorious candidates are selected without any undue favour.