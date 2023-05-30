Accused arrested as girl reports harassment following car lift in Soibugh: police

Srinagar, May 30: A resident of Narkara in central Kashmir’s Budgam was arrested after a girl reported sexual harassment after accepting lift from an unknown known vehicle in the Soibugh area of the district, police said today.
A police spokesperson said that in response to a distressing incident reported involving an act of sexual harassment against a young girl the police today arrested the accused.
It said the victim approached Soibug Police Post yesterday to file a written complaint detailing the events that unfolded.
“According to the victim's statement, on 25th May she left for her coaching classes in Budgam. She accepted a lift from an unknown vehicle near Soibugh along her journey. Unfortunately, during the course of the trip, the driver subjected her to sexual harassment. She managed to escape, albeit leaving behind her mobile phone and school bag inside the vehicle,” read the statement.
After taking immediate cognizance of the matter, Budgam Police immediately began investigating the incident thoroughly. “Through diligent efforts and resourceful investigative work, the accused individual involved in this deplorable act has been identified as Saqib Ahmad Dar of Narkara Budgam. He was promptly apprehended and the vehicle involved in the incident was also seized.”
Budgam Police, he said, are committed to ensure safety and security of all individuals, particularly women and children.
“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting such crimes promptly, allowing law enforcement agencies to take swift action and bring the perpetrators to justice,” said the spokesman.