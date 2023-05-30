Accused arrested as girl reports harassment following car lift in Soibugh: police

“According to the victim's statement, on 25th May she left for her coaching classes in Budgam. She accepted a lift from an unknown vehicle near Soibugh along her journey. Unfortunately, during the course of the trip, the driver subjected her to sexual harassment. She managed to escape, albeit leaving behind her mobile phone and school bag inside the vehicle,” read the statement.

After taking immediate cognizance of the matter, Budgam Police immediately began investigating the incident thoroughly. “Through diligent efforts and resourceful investigative work, the accused individual involved in this deplorable act has been identified as Saqib Ahmad Dar of Narkara Budgam. He was promptly apprehended and the vehicle involved in the incident was also seized.”