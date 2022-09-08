Accused cannot be held guilty in absence of bribe demand evidence: HC

“After going through the entire evidence, I am of the view that there is no acceptable evidence to prove demand and acceptance of the bribe money within the meaning of Section 161 RPC,” the court said, adding, “under these circumstances, the findings of the trial court that the prosecution has established the charge of demand and acceptance of bribe with ultimate recovery of tainted money from the accused cannot be accepted and agreed.”

While allowing the appeal, the High Court said that the trial court had not appreciated the evidence properly and thus reached a “wrong conclusion” to hold Kumar guilty of the offences of which he was charged.

The trial court in February 2020 had convicted and sentenced the revenue official( Patwari) Ghulam Mohammad Kumar, to undergo simple imprisonment for two years and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him in pursuance to FIR registered against him in 2006 by then Vigilance Organization Kashmir.