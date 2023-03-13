ACD Bandipora placed under suspension with immediate effect

Quoting an order, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Abdul Rashid Dass, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner (Development), Bandipora is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for unauthorized absence/proceeding on leave without approval of the competent Authority.

“The said officer shall immediately report to the Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj at Srinagar and remain attached with him during the period of enquiry,” the order read.