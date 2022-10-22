Achabal family stages protest against daughter’s ‘murder by in-laws’

Srinagar, Oct 22: A family on Saturday staged a protest in Achabal area of Anantnag district in South Kashmir against the alleged murder of their daughter by her in-laws.
The family and relatives of the woman assembled at Achabal and shouted slogans in support of their demanded for “immediate action against the in-laws for alleged murder of her" at Kehribal Mattan Anantnag, news agency GNS reported.
“The height is such that her in-laws left the hospital after she died instead of taking her body for last rites,” they said.
Meanwhile, the family demanded strict action against the in-laws and urged authorities to act swiftly so that the “culprits are brought to book immediately.” A police team later reached the spot and pacified the protesters, mainly women, with the assurances of action as warranted under laws. Later traffic through the area was restored.
When contacted, a police official told GNS that proceedings have been launched into the incident.