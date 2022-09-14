ACS expresses displeasure on delay, dereliction in approving PM-FME loans of applicants

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to take review the progress made in Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) schemes in Jammu & Kashmir.

The centrally sponsored PM FME scheme aims at providing financial, technical and business support for upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises.

During the meeting, a PowerPoint presentation was given in which the role of the scheme, respective capacity building measures, subsidies, use of common infrastructure and Common Incubation Centres etc were reviewed. ACS was presented action taken report and project implementation plan by senior officers at the meeting.

While chairing the meeting, ACS enquired district wise status of the beneficiaries and the reasons for the rejection of the loan applications in some cases. He impressed upon the officers to take substantial steps in implementation of the scheme whose physical and financial progress would be assessed by him.