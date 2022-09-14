ACS expresses displeasure on delay, dereliction in approving PM-FME loans of applicants

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to take review the progress made in Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) schemes in Jammu & Kashmir.
The centrally sponsored PM FME scheme aims at providing financial, technical and business support for upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises.
During the meeting, a PowerPoint presentation was given in which the role of the scheme, respective capacity building measures, subsidies, use of common infrastructure and Common Incubation Centres etc were reviewed. ACS was presented action taken report and project implementation plan by senior officers at the meeting.
While chairing the meeting, ACS enquired district wise status of the beneficiaries and the reasons for the rejection of the loan applications in some cases. He impressed upon the officers to take substantial steps in implementation of the scheme whose physical and financial progress would be assessed by him.
The ACS expressed displeasure upon unwanted delay and dereliction on approving loans of some applicants. The concerned officials were given strict instructions in this regard and were also asked to submit detailed summary of rejected and pending cases along with plausible reasons. Similarly, the District Nodal Officers were also asked to analyse the causes of rejection and small number of registrations.
Dulloo said that the number of registrations and sanctioning of cases under the scheme needs to be ramped up for its successful implementation.
During the meeting, an indicative list of promotional activities planned by the departments was also shared with the ACS. It was informed that District Resource Persons (DRPs) have been appointed and their online training has been completed. The ACS asked the officers to ensure timely completion and compliance of training programmes.
The meeting was attended by Secretary in Horticulture Department, Director Horticulture (P&M), J&K, Director Horticulture Kashmir/Jammu, Director Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sericulture, J&K, Director Animal Husbandry, Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry, Jammu/Kashmir, Director Fisheries, J&K, Managing Director, JKHPMC, J&K, Managing Director, Agro, J&K, FA/CAO Horticulture Department, Representative of SKUAST Jammu, Senior Representatives of different banks, Member of UTSLBC, All Chief Agriculture Officers/Chief, Horticulture Officers/CAHOS/DSHOS/AMOS & AD Fisheries, All District Nodal Officer for PM-FME, All District Resource persons.
Later, ACS Atal Dulloo also chaired a meeting to review the projects being taken up with support of APEDA and various project of National Horticulture Board pertaining to UT of J&K.