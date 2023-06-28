ACS Home visits Nunwan, Chandanwari; assesses arrangements for Amarnath yatra

He asked the concerned officers to ensure deployment of adequate number of doctors and other paramedical staff in the hospital to cater to the needs of holy devotees.

"The makeshift State-of-the-art hospital, built by DRDO at Chandanwari, will help in providing better and round the clock healthcare facilities to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and to those engaged in Yatra Management", he maintained.

ACS directed the medical officers to keep the medical facilities available round the clock so that no devotee has to face any inconvenience on this account.

He also visited Nunwan Base Camp at Pahalgam and took stock of preparations and arrangements for the ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra. He conducted a detailed tour of the base camp and inspected the facilities including drinking water, healthcare, toilets, sanitation, entry points and langar management, established at the Camp.

Later, R K Goyal held meeting with the camp directors and other officers regarding conduct of this religious Yatra.

He directed them to ensure that best services are extended to pilgrims expected to throng the UT for pilgrimage. He asked for giving focus on maintaining proper sanitation and quality basic amenities at all the spots established for the pilgrims.

The Camp Directors and other officers of line departments apprised the ACS of facilities available in the camps for the pilgrims.