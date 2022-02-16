Action plan for Cluster Tribal Model Villages finalised

Shopian, Feb 16 : The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today convened a meeting to finalise the Draft Action Plan for development of Cluster Tribal Model Villages in Shopian district at Mini Secretariat, here.
On the occasion, the DDC reviewed the progress with regard to the formulation of DPRs for the development of Cluster Model Villages from the concerned officers of different departments.
The DDC directed the concerned to submit the DPRs for the projects so that work can be started within the shortest possible time and the target population could be benefited.
He said Rs 1.20 crore plan is being implemented with focus on infrastructure and income generation. He stressed that focus should be laid on developmental programmes, resolution of impending issues and increasing income generation.
Vaishya further said that the Cluster Tribal Model Village is being developed to provide modern basic amenities and promote Education, Health, Skill Development, Horticulture, Agriculture, Tourism in the areas selected for funding by the Tribal Affairs department so that they can have better basic amenities and opportunities to improve their socio-economic conditions.