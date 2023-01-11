Action plan for SANJY-2023 discussed

Ganderbal, Jan 11: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani today convened a meeting of officers to discuss action plan for Shri Amarnathji Ji Yatra-2023 (SANJY) at VC room of DC Office, here.
At the outset, brief discussion was held on various developmental works that need to be upgraded to ensure hassle-free services to the yatris during SANJY-2023.
The ADDC asked all the line departments to submit a detailed report of works that need to be upgraded at an earliest so that an action plan is framed accordingly.
He discussed the requirements department wise and gave necessary instructions to all the departments associated with Yatra arrangements via Baltal route. He asked them to submit a detailed report of works that need to be upgraded to further augment the various essential services during the yatra period.
The meeting was attended by CPO, Irfan Giri; SDM Kangan, Javaid Ahmad Rather; Executive Engineers of various departments, CEO SDA, DFO Sindh Forest Division and officials of other line departments.