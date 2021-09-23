'Active' militant killed in encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian

A police spokesman while identifying the slain as Anayat Ashraf Dar, son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar, a local from Keshwa, said that a pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

"Last night recently active terrorist who was earlier an OGW & also involved in drugs, namely Anayat Ashraf Dar S/O Ashraf Dar R/O Keshwa Shopian fired upon a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and is still hospitalised. Anayat also used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegal acquired weapons. After thorough interrogation of several suspects after attack and input from sources, a CASO was launched at village Keshwa. While laying cordon he fired upon joint search party. All civilians in the adjoining houses to target area were evacuated. He was offered to surrender for whole night, but he didn’t surrender. Later on, during encounter the said newly active terrorist got neutralised. One Pistol & ammunition were also recovered from his possession, " the police spokesman tweeted this morning.