Active militants in Kashmir under 200 for the first time: IGP Kashmir

“It is an open thing that militant numbers have come down. For the first time, militant numbers have reduced below 200 and we will bring it further down. Some people had guessed that numbers will rise but there is nothing of this sort,” news agency GNS quoted the IGP Kashmir telling the media in Srinagar after an encounter in the city's Rainawari area where police claimed to have killed two militants. The slain duo has been identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat from Shahabad Bijbehara and Hilal Ahmad Rah alias Shaboo son of Safeer Ahmad Rah of Kuthipora Waghama in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

“People have cooperated and in fact family members on their own inform that their kin has got active or is missing. Some are brought back, " Kumar said.



Over today's gunfight in Rainawari, the IGP Kashmir said that two slain militants were involved in several killings and had come to Srinagar for “hitting soft targets.”