ADC Bandipora chairs meeting on execution of road works around Wullar Lake

Bandipora Sep 30: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora Waseem Raja today chaired a meeting of officers to discuss various issues related to execution of works on non-motorable road around Wullar Lake.
The meeting was attended by ACR Bandipora Parvaiz Rahim, ExEn R&B Bandipora, Coordinator WUCMA, AD Rakhs and Farms, Tehsildar Ajas and other concerned officers, besides local inhabitants.
The meeting discussed threadbare the issues and bottlenecks in the way of execution of the non-motorable road.
The ADC directed the concerned officers to ensure proper coordination for smooth execution and early completion of the prestigious project.
The ADC sensitised the locals present in the meeting about the importance of the Road towards the upliftment of the area.
The locals present in the meeting assured the chair of their cooperation in ensuring smooth and hassle free execution of the Road.
The ADC Bandipora directed the concerned officers to take the locals on board while executing the work and get their issues, if any, resolved under rules.