ADC Bandipora conducts surprise inspection of offices

Bandipora: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja today conducted a surprise inspection of the offices located in mini secretariat Bandipora to check the attendance of the staff and delivery of services to the general public.
The ADC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bandipora Parvaiz Rahim and other concerned.
The ADC checked the attendance and asked the staff to remain available to the public and solve their problems and grievances without any delay.
He further asked to ensure the quality disposal of public grievances.