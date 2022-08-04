ADC Bandipora conducts tour of Wular Lake

Bandipora: Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja on Thursday conducted an extensive tour of the Wular lake including Laharwalpora village. The ADC was accompanied by a team of officers from WUCMA, Revenue, Rural Development, Fisheries,Jal Shakti, PDD and local representatives.

On the occasion the locals presented various issues before the ADC.

Waseem Raja gave onspot directions to the concerned officers for proper maintenance of the lake and for addressing the day to day issues of the inhabitants of the areas lying adjacent to Wular lake pertaining to roads, safe drinking water, fisheries, cleanliness etc.

He said the Administration is committed to develop employment generation avenues and development of the tourism sector in these areas and to engage youth in various employment generation programmes.