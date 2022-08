Jammu: Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora on Wednesday was given the additional charge of the post of Registrar district Bandipora.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Wasim Raja Dar, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora shall also hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Bandipora in addition to his own duties till further orders,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD)