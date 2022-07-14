ADC Bandipora reviews Wullar development, tourism potential

Bandipora: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora Waseem Raja Thursday chaired a meeting to review the tourism potential of Wullar Lake and its development.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the ADC Bandipora reviewed the meeting with the concerned officers regarding the infrastructural issues of areas lying adjacent to Wullar lake.

Raja said that Wullar Lake had the potential to provide employment to the youth and uplift the entire district.