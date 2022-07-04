ADC Bandipora takes stock of facilities at Amarnath Yatra transit camp

Bandipora: Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja on Monday visited Amarnath Yatra transit camp Shadipora to take stock of facilities during ongoing yatra.
The ADC was accompanied by SDM Sumbal Dr. Bashir Lone, Tehsildar Sumbal Zeeshan Tahir and BDO Sumbal Amir Choudhary.
The team conducted inspection of stalls erected by government departments, SHGs and locals and interacted with devotees to take feedback of facilities.
The devotees on the occasion expressed happiness and satisfaction over the facilities provided by administration, SHGs and locals.
This year administration has provided upgraded facilities for convenience of yatris, said one of the devotees.
ADC said that SDM Sumbal and Tehsildar Sumbal are continuously monitoring the transit camp under the guidance of District Administration Bandipora.
Waseem Raja on the occasion directed all the concerned departments to provide uninterrupted services to devotees.
He also stressed on maintaining cleanliness and sanitation besides other necessary arrangements.