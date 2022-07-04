ADC Bandipora takes stock of facilities at Amarnath Yatra transit camp

The devotees on the occasion expressed happiness and satisfaction over the facilities provided by administration, SHGs and locals.

This year administration has provided upgraded facilities for convenience of yatris, said one of the devotees.

ADC said that SDM Sumbal and Tehsildar Sumbal are continuously monitoring the transit camp under the guidance of District Administration Bandipora.

Waseem Raja on the occasion directed all the concerned departments to provide uninterrupted services to devotees.

He also stressed on maintaining cleanliness and sanitation besides other necessary arrangements.