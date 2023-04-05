ADC Ganderbal pays surprise visit to PHC Shuhama, GHS

During his visit to PHC Shuhama, the ADC enquired about the facilities being provided to the patients and checked the attendance register and supply position of medicine. He asked the Incharge PHC Shuhama to ensure that proper sanction is obtained by the staff from the competent authority while availing any kind of leave.

He stressed to the staff present there that they should provide the best medical facilities to the visiting patients in an efficient and hassle-free manner.