ADC Shopian directs resolution of public issues in time-bound manner

Shopian, Sep 28: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Shopian, Manzoor Hussain, has directed resolution of public issues in a time-bound manner.
These directions were issued as the officer chaired a Block Diwas programme at Gagren, here.
The people of Ganowpora, Nadigam and adjacent villages projected their demands and issues of public importance during the block diwas programme which includes demands regarding road connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, construction of bund, repair of lanes and drains etc.
Addressing the function, the ADDC stressed upon the officers to be more responsive towards the public while dealing with their demands and issues and exhorted upon them for early redressal of genuine demands raised by the villagers. He said the main motive behind holding these Block diwas programmes is to reach out to the people and to listen to them at their door steps and resolve their grievances and ensure better coordination in developmental works between different stakeholders.
The ADDC said that all the 3 tiers of Panchayati Raj system are working tirelessly in tandem with administration for getting better results at ground level. He said that he has visited various block diwas programmes personally and observed that PRIs are very much active to get their public issues resolved from the administration.
While responding to various issues projected during the block diwas programme, the ADDC gave on spot directions to the concerned officers to resolve them within a fixed timeline.
DDC Members, BDOs, PRIs, Officers from line departments and a large number of people attended the Block Diwas.