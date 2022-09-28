ADC Shopian directs resolution of public issues in time-bound manner

Addressing the function, the ADDC stressed upon the officers to be more responsive towards the public while dealing with their demands and issues and exhorted upon them for early redressal of genuine demands raised by the villagers. He said the main motive behind holding these Block diwas programmes is to reach out to the people and to listen to them at their door steps and resolve their grievances and ensure better coordination in developmental works between different stakeholders.

The ADDC said that all the 3 tiers of Panchayati Raj system are working tirelessly in tandem with administration for getting better results at ground level. He said that he has visited various block diwas programmes personally and observed that PRIs are very much active to get their public issues resolved from the administration.