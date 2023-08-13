ADDC Anantnag unfurls National flag, inspects parade

Anantnag, Aug 13: Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag,(ADDC) Bashir Ahmad Wani today unfurled the National flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, Home Guards, NCC and school Children here today at GDC Boys Anantnag.

Addressing the gathering, the ADDC said that the nation is paying rich tributes to the leaders, freedom fighters and martyrs who made countless sacrifices for the freedom of the country. Glorifying their contributions, he said that it is the result of their supreme efforts that we are living in a free country.