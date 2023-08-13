ADDC Anantnag unfurls National flag, inspects parade

Anantnag, Aug 13: Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag,(ADDC) Bashir Ahmad Wani today unfurled the National flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, Home Guards, NCC and school Children here today at GDC Boys Anantnag.
Addressing the gathering, the ADDC said that the nation is paying rich tributes to the leaders, freedom fighters and martyrs who made countless sacrifices for the freedom of the country. Glorifying their contributions, he said that it is the result of their supreme efforts that we are living in a free country.
ADDC highlighted efforts and achievements made by the district under various priority areas including education, healthcare, languishing, back to village, district capex, agriculture and allied sectors, women and youth empowerment, MGNREGA, JJM, water and electricity supply to Anganwadi Centres and schools, rural development, macadamization and road connectivity, social welfare, “Nasha Mukt Bharat,” industries, self employment and creation of durable and sustainable assets.He also thanked general public for their cordial support during the SANJY 2023.The importance of flagship programmes like “Meri Maati Mera Desh” was also highlighted on the occasion.
On the occasion, colorful cultural programmes on patriotic themes were presented by the students from various institutions and artists of the information department.