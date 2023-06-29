Adding 107 services to auto appeal system a step towards Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K: CS

On the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri informed the Chief Secretary that out of 480 online services provided to citizens at present, 210 are onboard the Auto Appeal System, which ensures timely delivery of services with auto-escalation of applications in case of breach of timelines set under the J&K Public Services Gaurantee Act (PSGA).

While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary directed for onboarding rest of the services as early as possible for making "Bhrashtachar Mukt Jammu and Kashmir" a reality.