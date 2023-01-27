Additional charge system hits functioning of MC offices in Kashmir

On 23-1-2023, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary issued an order in which he assigned the additional charges of various municipal committee and council offices to officials of different departments.

“Mr Owais Ahmad (Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Pulwama), shall hold the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Pulwama relieving Mr Aijaz Ahmad Wani (Executive Officer MC Sumbal Sonawari) from the Additional charge of MC Pulwama. Mr. Adnan Nazir (Deputy Registrar Cooperative Pulwama) shall hold the additional charge of Municipal Committee Awantipora. Mr Amir Ul Haq Nath (Functional Manager (DIC) Pulwama) shall hold the additional charge of Municipal Committee Khrew relieving Mr Shahid Yousuf (Executive Officer Municipal Committee Khansahib Budgam) from the additional charge of MC Khrew. Mr Amir Suhail (Tehsildar Aripal) shall hold the additional charge of Municipal Committee Tral relieving EO MC Pampore from additional charge,” the order reads.