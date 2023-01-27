Additional charge system hits functioning of MC offices in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 27: Several locals from various districts of the valley said that work in the municipal committee and council offices has been affected due to the additional charges given to officers from the other departments.
On 23-1-2023, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary issued an order in which he assigned the additional charges of various municipal committee and council offices to officials of different departments.
“Mr Owais Ahmad (Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Pulwama), shall hold the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Pulwama relieving Mr Aijaz Ahmad Wani (Executive Officer MC Sumbal Sonawari) from the Additional charge of MC Pulwama. Mr. Adnan Nazir (Deputy Registrar Cooperative Pulwama) shall hold the additional charge of Municipal Committee Awantipora. Mr Amir Ul Haq Nath (Functional Manager (DIC) Pulwama) shall hold the additional charge of Municipal Committee Khrew relieving Mr Shahid Yousuf (Executive Officer Municipal Committee Khansahib Budgam) from the additional charge of MC Khrew. Mr Amir Suhail (Tehsildar Aripal) shall hold the additional charge of Municipal Committee Tral relieving EO MC Pampore from additional charge,” the order reads.
In another order issued on 17-1-2023 by the Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir, it said, “The assignment of the charge of post of Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council Baramulla to Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives Baramulla, in addition to his own duties, issued by the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, vide No. DCB/PS/215-18 dated: 16.01.2023, is hereby confirmed, till the permanent arrangement is made by the Competent Authority.”
The post of Executive Officer MC Uri is also lying vacant for the last few months and the additional charge has been given to EO Handwara.
A delegation of locals from various areas of Pulwama, Baramulla and Uri said that they have been suffering on a daily basis.
“We are confused how one officer can look after two departments at a single time. Whenever we visit the municipal committee office for official work, we are told that the officer is another office. Our work is taking a hit and we are suffering,” a delegation of locals said.
Another group of locals from Baramulla district said that why is not the Urban Local Bodies Department focusing on the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).
“One option is that the senior most officers of the department should be promoted to the next level so that they can take up the charge and head the department rest should they meet the need of the shortage of employees,” they said.
Several senior employees of the department said on the condition of anonymity said that they have been working in the department for the last 20-years but have never been promoted.
“If seniors would have got promotion, this would have not affected the functioning of the department,” said an employee.
However, Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir, Mathoora Masoom said that they are working to overcome the problem.
“We are also doing the departmental promotions for the employees who deserve it and eligible employees are being promoted. But to fill the gap, we need an officer to head the department so that work doesn’t suffer,” she said.