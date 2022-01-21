Additional power curtailments in Kashmir as Samba-Amargarh transmission line damaged in Rajouri

Srinagar Jan 21: Authorities in the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited on Friday said that the power supply to the valley has been partially affected after a tower of 400kV Sambha-Amargarh Sterllite transmission line slipped due to land erosion at Thanamandi area of J&K's Rajouri district.
As per a statement by the KPDCL, the damage to the transmission line has resulted into 10% shortage in the supply lto the valley.
The restoration works have been taken up in hand by concerned and will take about 10 days, the corporation said.
"Due to landslides at Thanamandi Rajouri 1 tower of 400kV Sambha-Amargarh Sterllite Transmission Line has slipped because of land erosion as a result of which power supply to Kashmir Valley has got partially affected since intervening night of 20th & 21st January, 2022," it said in a statement.
"We are short of availability of power by 10%,this has resulted in additional curtailments.Restoration works have been taken up in hand by concerned & will take about 10 days.Consumers are requested to bear with the corporation. Inconvenience caused to general public is regretted".