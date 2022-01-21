Additional power curtailments in Kashmir as Samba-Amargarh transmission line damaged in Rajouri

The restoration works have been taken up in hand by concerned and will take about 10 days, the corporation said.

"Due to landslides at Thanamandi Rajouri 1 tower of 400kV Sambha-Amargarh Sterllite Transmission Line has slipped because of land erosion as a result of which power supply to Kashmir Valley has got partially affected since intervening night of 20th & 21st January, 2022," it said in a statement.