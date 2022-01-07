Add’l CS Bharadvaj e-inaugurates 3 RTPCR labs for Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 7: Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bharadvaj Friday e-inaugurated three real-time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) labs for the Kashmir division.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the RTPCR labs had been e-inaugurated for three district hospitals which include JLNM Hospital Srinagar, District Hospital (DH) Ganderbal, and DH Pulwama.
e-inaugurating the three labs, Bharadvaj said that these labs would go a long way for COVID-19 management and for the mitigation of the virus.
“Initially the labs can conduct 200 RTPCR tests per day which can be increased later on. However, in a pool run, the maximum number of tests can be 500 per day in each lab,” he said.
Congratulating the Health Department, Bharadvaj said that these labs would go a long way to improve the testing facilities and be vital for COVID-19 management.
During the e-inauguration, Director Health Services Kashmir, DrMushtaq Ahmad Rather was present at JLNM Hospital Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rather said that the Kashmir division getting three labs would be helpful for the mitigation of COVID-19.
“We are thankful to the J&K government for providing the RTPCR labs which will ease out the burden on the tertiary care hospitals,” he said.