Address developmental requirements of Shia dominated areas: Div Com

Srinagar, July 15 : Address developmental requirements of the Shia dominated areas on priority to facilitate people during the month of Muharram ul Haram, directed Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Divisional Heads of various line departments. As per an official statement issued here, the Div Com issued these directions while taking review of arrangements with respect to availability of drinking water, electricity, health facilities, sanitation and repairing of roads for forthcoming Muharram ul Haram.
He on the occasion stressed on the officers to ensure that all the essential requirements are met in time. The Div Com asked DCs to conduct meeting with the stakeholders and associations of Shia community to get appraisal of demands and needs besides asked them to hold district level meetings to ensure all the necessary requirements are put in place.
Pole exhorted concerned to repair and upgrade the roads particularly where Muharram processions take place traditionally.
He further asked them to conduct spot visits to assess area wise needs. Besides, he directed SSPs to provide security to Muharram processions and Imambars.
The officers of the Health department were asked to keep first aid, medical teams and ambulances available in the areas and shall also accompany with processions to respond immediately with requisite treatment. Besides, he directed for organising blood donation camps in coordination with associations and involvement of Red Cross and NCC Volunteers in Blood donation camps.
Traffic police was asked to chalk out an advance traffic management plan for movement of general transport on particular days of processions in different areas besides asked them to publicize the same well in advance in print and electronic media.
Moreover, HoDs of PHE and PDD were directed to ensure regular, uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity respectively so the general public does not face any inconvenience.