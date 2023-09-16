Address genuine demands of protesting Khidmat centre operators: Tarigami

Khidmat Centres were made operational and these operators were engaged on merit basis to address the burning unemployment crisis in the region. These centres were created with the promise that all e-governance services will be routed through them. Despite assurances by the J&K bank administration, no substantial relief was provided to them, a press release said.

J&K Bank administration has curtailed the number of services assigned to them previously, thereby rendering them with a little scope. It is rather unfortunate that under the current policy, the right to legal heirship is denied in the event of the death of any operator. He asked the administration and management of J&K bank to address the genuine demands of these protesting youth.