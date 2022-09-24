'Address grievances of fruit growers'

Srinagar: National Conference on Saturday said the apathetic attitude of the government towards the fruit industry is taking a heavy toll on Kashmir’s horticulture sector.
This was said by Party's Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani in a statement following a meeting of a delegation of fruit growers who called on him earlier today.
They discussed issues ranging from hassle free transport of fruit, falling rates due to flooding of imported apples.
The visiting delegation said that the frequent halting of the fruit laden trucks on NH-44 is causing spoilage to the annual farm and horticultural produce from Kashmir much before it reaches different Mandis in various parts of the country.
Sharing their concerns about the issue of falling rates of apples, the visiting delegation said that the primary reason behind the fall of rates was the import of Turkish apples into the Indian market.