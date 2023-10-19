Address problems of tour guides in Gulmarg : Ghulam Hassan Mir

Srinagar, Oct 18 : Apni Party’s senior vice president, and former cabinet minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir, on Wednesday, urged the government to give priority to addressing the pressing issues and concerns raised by tourist guides and various stakeholders in the renowned ski haven of Gulmarg.
According to a press note , Mir expressed his concerns about the unresolved problems faced by tourist guides and other stakeholders in the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg. He made these comments after a meeting with a delegation representing these stakeholders at the party's headquarters in Srinagar today.
The press note said that the management of the Cable Car Corporation in Gulmarg recently issued new guidelines that have deprived local tourist guides of free rides to the 2nd phase of the gondola (cable car) while they are providing their services to tourists. Furthermore, under these fresh directives, ski guides and professional photographers are no longer entitled to free passes for their movements while providing tourist services at this tourist resort.
“After attentively listening to the delegation representing the stakeholders in tourism from Gulmarg, Ghulam Hassan Mir expressed deep concern about their issues; and urged the authorities to address their problems promptly, as their livelihoods are at stake due to the challenging guidelines set by the management of the Cable Car Corporation,” the press note said.
“Tourist guides and other stakeholders constitute indispensable components of the tourism industry, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that no regulations are enacted that could hinder these vital contributors. These stakeholders are peacefully protesting for their genuine demands as their livelihoods are at stake,” he added.