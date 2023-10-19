Address problems of tour guides in Gulmarg : Ghulam Hassan Mir

According to a press note , Mir expressed his concerns about the unresolved problems faced by tourist guides and other stakeholders in the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg. He made these comments after a meeting with a delegation representing these stakeholders at the party's headquarters in Srinagar today.

The press note said that the management of the Cable Car Corporation in Gulmarg recently issued new guidelines that have deprived local tourist guides of free rides to the 2nd phase of the gondola (cable car) while they are providing their services to tourists. Furthermore, under these fresh directives, ski guides and professional photographers are no longer entitled to free passes for their movements while providing tourist services at this tourist resort.