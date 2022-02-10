Addressing Drug Menace|6 drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir: Police

Srinagar, Feb 10: Police in a series of actions arrested six drug peddlers in Ganderbal, Kupwara and Bandipora and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in Ganderbal, Police at a checkpoint established at Repora Lar intercepted a suspicious person carrying bags.
He has been identified as Ghulam Nabi Bhat alias Zadoo son of Repora Lar Ganderbal.
During checking, Police recovered 4.8 kg cannabis from his possession.
He has been arrested and shifted to police station.
During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the contraband substance was meant for sale among the youth of the area.
In Kupwara, Police at a checkpoint established at Trehgam Market arrested three drug peddlers identified as Noorul Hassan Bhagat of Bhagat Mohalla Trehgam, Muhammad Ashraf Ganai alias Ashtar and Muhammad Aslam Malik both resident of Rampora Hayan. During checking, 65 gm charas was recovered from their possession.
They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Similarly in Bandipora, Police at a checkpoint established at Hajin Bridge arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 150 gram charas from their possession.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation initiated.