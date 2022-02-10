Addressing Drug Menace|6 drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir: Police

In Kupwara, Police at a checkpoint established at Trehgam Market arrested three drug peddlers identified as Noorul Hassan Bhagat of Bhagat Mohalla Trehgam, Muhammad Ashraf Ganai alias Ashtar and Muhammad Aslam Malik both resident of Rampora Hayan. During checking, 65 gm charas was recovered from their possession.

They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Similarly in Bandipora, Police at a checkpoint established at Hajin Bridge arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 150 gram charas from their possession.