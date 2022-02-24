ADG BSF visits IB, LoC in J&K, reviews security situation, area domination

The ADG visited Jammu frontier for a three-day visit beginning Tuesday and during the period, he visited areas of responsibility (AOR) of troops along the IB and the LoC, they said.

He was welcomed by BSF IG (Jammu frontier) D K Boora and other officers and was given an impressive guard of honour.

Sastry reviewed BSF's overall deployment and domination plan on LC area and held discussion with commanders of the sector and the battalions on ground and reviewed the security situation, they said.