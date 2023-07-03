ADG CRPF reviews safety measures for yatra at Nunwan

On Sunday, CRPF Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) responded quickly to the rescue of a yatri from Punjab. The yatri had slipped from a pony near Railpathri on his way to the Amarnath cave shrine.

The yatri suffered minor injuries, and the CRPF MRT quickly transported him to the Baltal base camp.

Three MRTs from the CRPF's Rapid Action Force have been deployed along the route as part of their efforts to ensure the safety of yatris.