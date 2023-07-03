ADG CRPF reviews safety measures for yatra at Nunwan

Srinagar, July 3: Additional Director General (ADG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Nalin Prabhat along with senior officers of the paramilitary force Monday visited Nunwan base camp and reviewed safety measures for the ongoing annual Amarnarth Yatra.
“ADG, JK Zone, @crpfindia, Sh. Nalin Prabhat & IG @KOSCRPF Sh. Gyanendra Verma, inspected Nunwan base camp for #AmarnathJiYatra2023. Their visit ensured operational readiness, reviewed safety measures, & enhanced logistical arrangements for a seamless pilgrimage experience (sic),” CRPF Kashmir Sector tweeted on Monday.
The CRPF is one of the security agencies manning the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.
On Sunday, CRPF Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) responded quickly to the rescue of a yatri from Punjab. The yatri had slipped from a pony near Railpathri on his way to the Amarnath cave shrine.
The yatri suffered minor injuries, and the CRPF MRT quickly transported him to the Baltal base camp.
Three MRTs from the CRPF's Rapid Action Force have been deployed along the route as part of their efforts to ensure the safety of yatris.
Last week, Director General (DG), CRPF, Sujoy Lal Thaosen undertook an all-encompassing visit of multiple camp locations at Baltal, Domail, Sarbal, and Neelgrath to review the operational and administrative preparedness of the CRPF deployed for the Amarnath Yatra.
The visit to camps was aimed at assessing the arrangements and preparedness for ensuring an atmosphere of absolute security and confidence for the hundreds of thousands of yatris who would be undertaking the yatra.
The DG CRPF had reviewed the preparedness of forces himself to ensure its successful conduct.
In addition to assessing operational readiness, Thaosen also reviewed the contingency drills of various eventualities for CRPF’s timely response in the face of any unforeseen circumstances.
Emphasising a zero-error policy, every aspect of security planning was scrutinised to mitigate any potential risks and ensure a seamless, secure, and pleasant experience for the yatris.
Furthermore, the DG CRPF had laid special emphasis on disaster management preparedness for any natural calamity that might arise.
“CRPF’s comprehensive disaster management protocols were reviewed for its swift and timely response to mitigate the impact of any adverse event like that of last year’s cloud burst. This proactive approach would ensure that the Amarnath Yatra remains resilient in the face of challenges prioritising the safety and well-being of devotees,” he had said.
With a sense of profound appreciation for the ardent devotees embarking on this spiritual and arduous journey, Thaosen had extended his heartfelt wishes for a prosperous and fulfilling experience.