ADGP Armed interacts with JKP MRT

Jammu, Apr 29: ADGP Armed/ Law & Order J&K, Vijay Kumar interacted with the Mountain Rescue Team of J&K Police and NDRF personnel who are presently undergoing training at Nud Samba.

During his visit, the ADGP Armed/ Law & Order had a thorough discussion with core members of JKP MRT given the forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2024 and highlighted various issues and stressed meticulous planning to make the JKP MRT more vibrant and effective.

Pertinent to mention here that JKP MRT under the guidance of Inspr. Ram Singh Incharge JKP MRT is presently imparting training to NDRF personnel in various aspects including Mountain climbing, Rescue/ Search operations alongwith live demonstrations, and Rescue of civilians trapped in avalanches and other calamities. Among others the function was also attended by Rashmi Wazir CO IRP-12th Bn.; Shahzad Ahmad Salaria, SSP APCR Jammu; Vinay Kumar, SSP Samba and Kuldeep Handoo-Dy.SP (Sports) APHQ J&K.