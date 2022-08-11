ADGP Armed reviews I-Day arrangements

Srinagar: S.J.M. Gillani, Additional Director General of Police Armed J&K, today visited S.K Cricket Stadium Srinagar to review the security and other related arrangements in and around the venue where UT level Independence Day Parade is going to be held on 15th August.

Officers of the Civil and Police Administration including Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Executive Engineer, PC Division 2nd Srinagar, Dy. Inspector General of Police AP/IR Kashmir, Nodal Officer Parade and other Commandants of JKAP-5th Bn, JKAP 9th Bn., JKAP-12th Bn. and IRP-6th Bn. besides, representatives from security and traffic wings were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the ADGP Armed also convened and chaired the meeting of representatives of all the stakeholders responsible for making different arrangements in connection with celebration of U.T Level 75th Independence Day function at S.K Cricket Stadium Srinagar.